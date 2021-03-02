Timberwolves face the Hornets on 8-game losing streak

Charlotte Hornets (16-18, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (7-28, 15th in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota aims to stop its eight-game slide when the Timberwolves take on Charlotte.

The Timberwolves have gone 4-12 in home games. Minnesota is 2-14 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Hornets are 7-10 on the road. Charlotte is last in the Eastern Conference shooting 38.3% from 3-point range.

The two teams matchup for the second time this season. The Hornets defeated the Timberwolves 120-114 in their last matchup on Feb. 12. Terry Rozier led Charlotte with 41 points, and Malik Beasley paced Minnesota scoring 31 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 22.4 points, 10.7 rebounds, four assists and 1.8 blocks for the Timberwolves. Anthony Edwards is averaging 16.9 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 34.1% over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Rozier is averaging 20.2 points and 3.9 rebounds for the Hornets. Malik Monk is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers and scoring 16.9 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 1-9, averaging 109.1 points, 42.6 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.5 points on 47.8% shooting.

Hornets: 5-5, averaging 115.8 points, 42.8 rebounds, 24.1 assists, eight steals and four blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.2 points on 50.2% shooting.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: D'Angelo Russell: out (leg).

Hornets: Cody Zeller: out (hip), Gordon Hayward: out (hand), Devonte' Graham: out (knee).