UNO seeks revenge on NW State

Northwestern State (9-16, 8-6) vs. New Orleans (7-14, 6-7)

Lakefront Arena, New Orleans; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State goes for the season sweep over New Orleans after winning the previous matchup in Natchitoches. The teams last played each other on Jan. 27, when the Demons shot 51.6 percent from the field while holding New Orleans to just 47.5 percent en route to an eight-point victory.

SENIOR STUDS: New Orleans has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Damion Rosser, Troy Green, Derek St. Hilaire and Lamont Berzat have collectively accounted for 66 percent of the team's scoring this year and 63 percent of all Privateers points over the last five games.MIGHTY MASSNER: Trenton Massner has connected on 35.2 percent of the 71 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 10 of 18 over the last five games. He's also converted 62.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

YET TO WIN: The Privateers are 0-7 when they score 67 points or fewer and 7-7 when they exceed 67 points. The Demons are 0-8 when they fail to score more than 67 points and 9-8 on the season, otherwise.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Privateers have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Demons. New Orleans has an assist on 49 of 92 field goals (53.3 percent) over its previous three contests while Northwestern State has assists on 27 of 69 field goals (39.1 percent) during its past three games.

RECENT GAMES: Northwestern State has scored 72.4 points and allowed 75.4 points over its last five games. New Orleans has averaged 85 points while allowing 78 over its last five.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25