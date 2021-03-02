Sports

Clippers’ Leonard sits out Celtics matchup with back spasms

The Associated Press

BOSTON

The Clippers say All-Star Kawhi Leonard is sitting out their matchup with the Celtics due to back spasms.

Leonard was listed in the starting lineup before the game, but never took the floor during warmups. The team announced late in the first quarter that he had been ruled out.

Leonard has missed seven previous games this season, including two for a mouth laceration, two while in the health and safety protocols and three for a bruised leg.

Leonard is the Clippers' leading scorer, averaging 26.8 points and 6.3 rebounds. Los Angeles is playing in the fourth game of a five-game road trip that ends Thursday at Washington.

The Celtics led 35-32 at the end of the first quarter.

  Comments  

Sports

South Florida wins first AAC regular-season title

March 02, 2021 5:36 PM

Sports

Huffman carries Central Michigan over Toledo 81-79

March 02, 2021 5:31 PM

Sports

Graves triple-double lifts Buffalo over Akron 80-78

March 02, 2021 5:25 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service