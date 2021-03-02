Pens beat Flyers 5-2 in front of fans for 1st time in a year

Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart (79) stops a shot by Pittsburgh Penguins' Kasperi Kapanen (42) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Pittsburgh. The Penguins won 5-2.(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) AP

Kasperi Kapanen scored two goals and the Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 5-2 on Tuesday night.

The Penguins won in front of their fans for the first time in almost a year. Penguins’ players raised their sticks and saluted the fans in attendance following the win.

Bryan Rust scored his seventh, and Cody Ceci and Mike Matheson added goals for Pittsburgh, which has won five of seven. Tristan Jarry stopped 40 shots.

Joel Farabee scored twice for the Flyers, who had a three-game winning streak halted. Carter Hart made 22 saves for the Flyers.

CANADIENS 3, SENATORS 1

MONTREAL (AP) — Carey Price made 26 saves and Montreal beat Ottawa to give rookie coach Dominique Ducharme his first NHL victory.

Jeff Petry and Brendan Gallagher each had a goal and an assist. Tyler Toffoli scored into an empty net for Montreal (10-6-5), which snapped a five-game losing streak.

Artem Zub scored for last-place Ottawa (8-16-1), which had won four of five. Joey Daccord stopped 30 shots in his second NHL start for the Senators,

BLUE JACKETS 4, RED WINGS 1

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Joonas Korpisalo made 19 saves and Columbus scored three second-period goals in beating Detroit for the Blue Jackets' first game in front of home fans in more than a year.

Cam Atkinson had a short-handed goal and an assist, and Riley Nash, Jack Roslovic and Boone Jenner also scored for the Blue Jackets, who snapped a five-game losing streak.

Anthony Mantha got his sixth goal of the season and Jonathan Bernier stopped 23 shots for the Red Wings before being relieved in the third period by Thomas Greiss, who had nine saves and allowed no goals the rest of the way.

Detroit has lost two in a row and three of the last five.

RANGERS 3, SABRES 2

NEW YORK (AP) — Pavel Buchnevich had a goal and an assist, Igor Shesterkin stopped 22 shots and New York beat Buffalo.

Chris Kreider and Alexis Lafreniere also scored for the Rangers, and Adam Fox had two assists. New York won for the fourth time in six games.

Sam Reinhart and Tobias Rieder scored for Buffalo, which has lost four straight (0-3-1) and nine of 11 (2-8-1). Carter Hutton finished with 16 saves and fell to 1-6-1 this year.

ISLANDERS 2, DEVILS 1

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Semyon Varlamov made 28 saves and came within 14 seconds of his fourth shutout, and New York beat the slumping Devils in New Jersey’s first home game with fans in almost a year.

Rookie Oliver Wahlstrom and Anders Lee scored for New York, which is 9-2-2 in its last 13.

Varlamov lost his shutout bid with 13.2 seconds to play when Miles Wood scored with the Devils’ net empty. The Islanders were trying for their second straight shutout after Ilya Sorokin blanked Pittsburgh 2-0 on Sunday.

Aaron Dell made 18 saves in his second start for New Jersey, which has lost six of seven.