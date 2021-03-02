Tuesday Sports in Brief

MLB

CLEVELAND (AP) — Responding to claims the team protected Mickey Callaway, Indians manager Terry Francona said no one in the Cleveland organization “covered up” for the former pitching coach who’s under investigation by Major League Baseball following allegations of sexual harassment.

Callaway is currently suspended as the Los Angeles Angels pitching coach, pending the MLB inquiry.

The Athletic reported Tuesday that 12 current and former Indians employees came forward in the last month to say Callaway’s actions were so obvious inside the team that “it would have been difficult for top officials to not be aware of his behavior.”

NBA

MIAMI (AP) — The NBA has moved closer to a deal where players on two-way contracts would be eligible to appear on the active roster for as many games as their teams would like this season, a person with knowledge of the situation said Tuesday.

The proposal to lift what was a 50-game limit on the active roster for two-way players got overwhelming support Tuesday and is likely to be passed by the NBA’s board of governors, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because that final approval is pending. The approval is expected later this month.

— By Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds.

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA revealed the 15 players who will be taking part in the other on-court events besides the All-Star Game in Atlanta.

Golden State's Steph Curry, Phoenix's Devin Booker, the Boston duo of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, Chicago’s Zach LaVine and Utah’s Donovan Mitchell — all of them All-Stars — will be the six competitors in the 3-point contest.

All-Stars Luka Doncic of Dallas, Domantas Sabonis of Indiana, Julius Randle of New York, Nikola Vucevic of Orlando, Chris Paul of Phoenix and Portland's Robert Covington will be the entrants in the skills competition.

The dunk contest will feature first-time participants Anfernee Simons of Portland, Cassius Stanley of Indiana and Obi Toppin of New York.

NFL

MIAMI (AP) — Veteran linebacker Kyle Van Noy is moving on after one season with the Miami Dolphins, and he’s not happy about it.

The Dolphins told Van Noy he will be released, two people familiar with the discussion confirmed to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the Dolphins had not commented.

In a statement, Van Noy said he was disappointed and surprised.

— By AP Sports Writer Steven Wine.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings released two-time Pro Bowl tight end Kyle Rudolph on Tuesday, ending his 10-season run with the team to create a little more than $5 million in salary cap space.

Rudolph is fifth in franchise history with both 453 catches and 48 touchdown receptions. He was due to make $7.65 million in 2021. By terminating his contract with three years remaining, the Vikings will carry a salary cap hit of $4.35 million in dead money this season.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — An attorney for the family of a 5-year-old girl critically injured in a crash involving former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid says the girl suffered a devastating brain injury that has left her unable to speak or walk.

Ariel Young likely has permanent brain damage “that she will endure for the rest of her life,” attorney Tom Porto said in an interview broadcast Tuesday with ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

Porto said he would be advocating for the most serious charges and the most serious sentence that Reid could receive.

NHL

NEW YORK (AP) — Edmonton Oilers forward Alex Chiasson has been suspended for one game by the NHL for cross-checking Toronto Maple Leafs forward Jimmy Vesey.

The incident occurred at the end of Toronto’s 3-0 win at Edmonton on Monday night. Chiasson was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for cross-checking.

Chiasson will forfeit $18,534 in salary.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Creighton coach Greg McDermott apologized Tuesday for urging his players to “stay on the plantation” in a postgame locker room talk following a loss over the weekend.

In a statement posted on Twitter, McDermott said he used a “terribly inappropriate analogy in making a point about staying together as a team despite the loss.”

The coach added that he apologized directly to Creighton’s president, the Rev. Daniel Hendrickson, and athletic director Bruce Rasmussen.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The Big Ten confirmed Tuesday that its regular-season basketball championship will be determined based on winning percentage.

Michigan, at 13-2 in conference play, is the current leader on the men’s side. Second-place Illinois, which is 15-4, beat Michigan on Tuesday night.

The race was closer on the women’s side. Maryland is 15-1 and Indiana is 14-2.

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Former Iowa basketball player Dr. P. Sue Beckwith has given $7 million to endow the Hawkeyes’ head coaching position, the athletic department announced Tuesday.

Known as Sue Beckwith when she played for the Hawkeyes from 1976-80, she received her medical degree from Iowa in 1984 and practices in Des Moines.

Lisa Bluder and all future head women’s basketball coaches will hold the title of P. Sue Beckwith, MD, Head Women’s Basketball Coach.

OLYMPICS

TOKYO (AP) — The Tokyo Olympics made a symbolic gesture toward gender equality on Tuesday by appointing 12 women to the body’s executive board.

The board will now have 19 women among its 45 members, or 42%.

To accommodate the new women, the size of the board was increased from 35 to 45. Several resignations on Tuesday also created more space.

The move was announced by CEO Toshiro Muto after an executive board meeting. The names of the new members were expected to be announced on Wednesday.

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — A three-year project is underway in Lake Placid to raise funds for a statue featuring the 1980 gold medal-winning U.S. Olympic hockey team.

The statue by sculptor Robert Eccleston will depict members of the U.S. hockey team celebrating on the medal stand.

The fundraiser is supported by the Friends of the 1980 Miracle Hockey Team LLC, as well as Northway Brewing.

RUGBY

DUBLIN (AP) — The Women’s Rugby World Cup in New Zealand is set to be postponed until 2022 because of continued uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

World Rugby cited the “challenging global COVID-19 landscape” on Tuesday for its recommendation to delay the tournament, scheduled Sept. 18 to Oct. 16. The recommendation will be considered by the Rugby World Cup board and World Rugby executive committee next week.