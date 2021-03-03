Canadiens to host Scheifele and the Jets

Winnipeg Jets (14-7-1, second in the North Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (10-6-5, fourth in the North Division)

Montreal; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mark Scheifele and Winnipeg take on Montreal. He's sixth in the in the NHL with 31 points, scoring 11 goals and recording 20 assists.

The Canadiens are 10-6-5 against North Division teams. Montreal averages 10.8 penalty minutes per game, the third-most in the Nhl. Ben Chiarot leads the team serving 39 total minutes.

The Jets are 14-7-1 against the rest of their division. Winnipeg is fourth in the league averaging 3.4 goals per game, led by Scheifele with 11.

Winnipeg beat Montreal 2-1 in the last meeting between these teams on Feb. 27.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeff Petry leads the Canadiens with 13 assists and has 20 points this season. Tyler Toffoli has 5 points over the last 10 games for Montreal.

Nikolaj Ehlers leads the Jets with a plus-12 in 22 games this season. Scheifele has six goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 3-4-3, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.5 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

Jets: 7-3-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.6 assists, three penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while allowing 2.3 goals per game with a .929 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Josh Anderson: day to day (lower body).

Jets: None listed.