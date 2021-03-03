Griffin, Boeheim lead Syracuse past Clemson 64-54

Alan Griffin hit three straight 3-pointers to score nine of his 22 points in just under three minutes on Wednesday, as Syracuse opened the second half on a furious 15-2 run to break away from Clemson for a 64-54 win.

The Orange (15-8, 9-7 Atlantic Coast Conference) hit their first six shots of the second half, including three from distance, while Clemson (15-6, 9-6) was 1 of 4 shooting. The teams had ended a cold-shooting first half with Syracuse ahead 25-22.

In less than four minutes, Syracuse made it a completely different game, doubling its field goal percentage from 25% in the first half to 50% in the second. The Orange only turned the ball over once in the second half, Griffin was on his way to his fifth double-double of the season with 10 rebounds to go with the 22 points, and Buddy Boeheim tossed in 17.

The game was a makeup, originally scheduled for Jan. 12. Griffin's double-double was his first since Jan. 23. Seven of his 10 rebounds were on the defensive end. Syracuse ended the regular season 13-1 at the empty Carrier Dome.

Al-Amir Dawes and Alex Hemenway scored 11 points each for Clemson, which saw a five-game win streak end. Each also made three 3-pointers. The Tigers finished the game shooting 39% (20 of 59). Nick Honor, who averages 9.1 points per game. was held scoreless for the first time since Clemson lost 54-50 to then-No. 25 Louisville on Jan. 27.

Syracuse awaits the ACC tournament. Clemson closes the regular season against visiting Pitt on Saturday.