Sports

Nutall leads Sam Houston St. over Texas A&M-CC 84-61

The Associated Press

HUNTSVILLE, Texas

Zach Nutall scored 20 points in 26 minutes as Sam Houston won its 12th straight home game, beating Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 84-61 on Wednesday night and closing in on a second Southland Conference championship in three seasons.

The win boosted the Bearkats moved into a tie with Nicholls State atop the Southland with a 13-2 record. Each have one game left, Sam Houston taking on visiting Stephen F. Austin on Saturday.

Demarkus Lampley had 17 points on five 3-pointers, and grabbed seven rebounds for Sam Houston (19-7). Freshmen Bryce Monroe added 10 points and Kian Scroggins had eight points with seven rebounds.

Jalen White had 16 points for the Islanders (4-19, 1-13), who have now lost four consecutive games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

Basketball

James Harden greeted by mix of cheers and boos as Nets beat Rockets in star’s return to Houston

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service