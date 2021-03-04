Top scorers square off in Vancouver-Toronto matchup

Toronto Maple Leafs (18-4-2, first in the North Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (9-15-2, sixth in the North Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A pair of the league's best scorers, Brock Boeser and Mitchell Marner, meet when Vancouver and Toronto take the ice. Boeser is eighth in the NHL with 25 points and Marner ranks fourth in the league with 34 points.

The Canucks are 9-15-2 against opponents from the North Division. Vancouver averages 10.7 penalty minutes per game, the fourth-most in the league. Tyler Myers leads the team serving 39 total minutes.

The Maple Leafs are 18-4-2 in division games. Toronto is third in the NHL with 29.7 shots per game and is averaging 3.6 goals.

Toronto knocked off Vancouver 3-1 in the last meeting between these teams on Feb. 8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boeser has 25 total points for the Canucks, 12 goals and 13 assists. Elias Pettersson has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

Auston Matthews leads the Maple Leafs with 18 goals and has 31 points. Marner has four goals and nine assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 3-5-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.6 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .919 save percentage.

Maple Leafs: 7-2-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.6 assists, 2.4 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while allowing two goals per game with a .933 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canucks: Loui Eriksson: day to day (undisclosed).

Maple Leafs: Rasmus Sandin: out (foot).