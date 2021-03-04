Ball State (10-11, 8-8) vs. Toledo (19-7, 14-4)

Savage Arena, Toledo, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo seeks revenge on Ball State after dropping the first matchup in Muncie. The teams last played on Feb. 6, when the Cardinals outshot Toledo from the field 40.3 percent to 32.8 percent and made eight more 3-pointers en route to a 14-point victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Ball State has relied heavily on its seniors. K.J. Walton, Ishmael El-Amin, Jarron Coleman, Brachen Hazen and Miryne Thomas have combined to account for 70 percent of the team's scoring this season and 83 percent of all Cardinals points over the last five games.

KEY FACILITATOR: Marreon Jackson has made or assisted on 49 percent of all Toledo field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 35 field goals and 37 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Ball State is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 65 points and 10-6 when scoring at least 65.

STREAK STATS: Ball State has lost its last three road games, scoring 63.3 points, while allowing 80 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The Toledo offense has scored 81 points per game this season, ranking the Rockets 18th among Division 1 teams. The Ball State defense has allowed 74.1 points per game to opponents (ranked 256th).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25