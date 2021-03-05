Dallas faces Columbus on 6-game home slide

Columbus Blue Jackets (10-10-5, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Dallas Stars (6-8-4, eighth in the Central Division)

Dallas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas takes on Columbus looking to break its six-game home slide.

The Stars are 6-8-4 against Central Division opponents. Dallas is last in the NHL shooting 27.6 shots per game.

The Blue Jackets are 10-10-5 against the rest of their division. Columbus has surrendered 15 power-play goals, killing 73.7% of opponent opportunities.

The teams meet for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe Pavelski leads the Stars with a plus-six in 18 games this season. Jason Robertson has three goals over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Cam Atkinson leads the Blue Jackets with 10 goals and has 19 points. Boone Jenner has 8 points over the last 10 games for Columbus.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 1-6-3, averaging 1.6 goals, 2.8 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .918 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: 3-5-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.1 assists, 2.8 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

INJURIES: Stars: Roope Hintz: day to day (undisclosed).

Blue Jackets: Elvis Merzlikins: out (upper body).