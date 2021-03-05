Tampa Bay visits Chicago following overtime win

Tampa Bay Lightning (16-4-1, first in the Central Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (12-7-5, fourth in the Central Division)

Chicago; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks host Tampa Bay after the Lightning defeated Chicago 3-2 in overtime.

The Blackhawks are 12-7-5 against opponents in the Central Division. Chicago ranks 13th in the NHL with 30.9 shots per game and is averaging 3.1 goals.

The Lightning are 16-4-1 against the rest of their division. Tampa Bay is fifth in the league averaging 5.9 assists per game, led by Victor Hedman with 0.8.

The teams meet for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patrick Kane leads the Blackhawks with 35 points, scoring 11 goals and collecting 24 assists. Alex DeBrincat has six goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Steven Stamkos has 21 total points while scoring 11 goals and totaling 10 assists for the Lightning. Ondrej Palat has four goals over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 6-3-1, averaging 3.5 goals, six assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

Lightning: 7-3-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 4.7 assists, 4.4 penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game with a .934 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: None listed.

Lightning: Mitchell Stephens: out (knee).