EKU, Morehead St. meet in OVC quarters

Eastern Kentucky (22-6, 16-5) vs. No. 2 seed Morehead State (21-7, 18-3)

Ohio Valley Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Ford Center, Evansville, Indiana; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky and Morehead State are prepared to face off in the quarterfinals of the OVC tournament. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last played on Dec. 14, when the Eagles outshot Eastern Kentucky 51.1 percent to 39.1 percent and hit 17 more foul shots en route to the 75-62 victory.

LEADING THE WAY: Johni Broome has averaged 13.3 points and 8.7 rebounds to lead the charge for the Eagles. Complementing Broome is Devon Cooper, who is putting up 11.7 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. The Colonels have been led by Wendell Green Jr., who is averaging 15.3 points and 5.1 assists.GIFTED GREEN JR.: Green has connected on 34.9 percent of the 126 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 10 of 23 over his last five games. He's also converted 77.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Colonels have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Eagles. Morehead State has 34 assists on 74 field goals (45.9 percent) across its previous three games while Eastern Kentucky has assists on 43 of 87 field goals (49.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Eastern Kentucky defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 24.9 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Colonels seventh among Division I teams. Morehead State has turned the ball over on 23 percent of its possessions (ranking the Eagles 334th, nationally).

