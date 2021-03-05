5 takeaways: Puyallup beats rival Sumner in valley battle, 38-13

The Puyallup High School football team defeated Sumner in the valley battle rivalry game at Sunset Chev Stadium on Friday night, 38-13. Here’s what we learned from Puyallup’s win.

PUYALLUP CONTINUES ITS IMPRESSIVE SEASON

Three games, three blowouts for Puyallup (3-0). This one was the closest of the three, but never felt much in doubt. After Puyallup trailed 3-0 early, the Vikings went on a 21-0 run to close out the half, taking a 21-3 lead into the break.

Last week, Puyallup trailed early to Lakes, too, before going on a run and putting the game completely out of reach. The Vikings offense can put up points in a hurry, as they showed against Sumner (2-1) on Friday night.

“Our offense is really explosive,” said Puyallup receiver Jordan Dwyer, who had two touchdown receptions in the win. “We have the players, we have a lot of athletes on this team. We’ve got the best line in the state, as you can see. The best receiving corps in the state. We can do a lot. We’re a great team this year.”

VIKINGS’ QB HOLCOMB IS ATTACKING THE ENTIRE FIELD

Senior Luke Holcomb said he worked on his deep ball and his accuracy during the offseason, after his first season as the team’s starting quarterback during his junior year. This year, he’s making all the throws, hitting the intermediate routes and the deep balls. He racked up 266 yards on just 19 passes in Friday’s win.

“That’s what I’ve been working on,” he said. “Last year, I felt I was a little bit limited. I needed to get better on that. The coaches are drawing up great schemes, the linemen are drawing up great blocks and the receivers are running great routes and catching it. It’s not just me. All those pieces have to come together.”

Dwyer said Holcomb is a “great” quarterback.

“He can do it all,” he said. “He fits it in those tight windows. He’s one of the best. I love having him as my QB.”

Puyallup coach Gary Jeffers said Holcomb’s progression is the natural byproduct of simply having more experience and more reps in the pocket.

“He’s just seeing the field better as an older player with a year of experience under his belt,” he said. “I think he has the confidence and connection with some of the guys playing receiver. They’ve spent a lot of time working together. I think it’s just age and maturity a little bit, knowing when to take the shots.”

Holcomb echoed his coach’s sentiment.

“The deep ball wasn’t my greatest thing,” he said. “My completion percentage wasn’t great. The deep ball, accuracy and trusting my linemen a little more. That comes with experience in the pocket.”

DWYER IS HOLCOMB’S TOP TARGET

When Holcomb needs a completion, he’s looking to Dwyer. The junior caught five passes for 124 yards in two touchdowns in the win.

“He’s emerged as a top receiver,” Holcomb said. “He’s a beast out there. He’s really reliable. I know he’s going to catch it always. I believe in all my guys to catch it. It’s not always just, ‘I need a catch so I’ve gotta go to Jordan.’ He is that type of guy, but I try to see what’s open and spread the love to all the guys.”

Jeffers wants the ball in Dwyers hands, too, because of his skillset.

“He’s a good route runner,” Jeffers said. “He has a good concept of the game. He understands what space we’re trying to get to. He runs good routes and he catches the ball and he’s pretty fast.”

Dwyer said his rapport with Holcomb is strong right now, after the two gelled in the 2019 season.

“Me and Luke, we built a great connection last year when I was a sophomore,” he said. “We’ve just been building on it. It’s great, me and him, we’re on the same page. We know what each other like, he knows where to put it. I know where to be. We’re just on the same page.”

SUMNER’S STARTING QB ON SIDELINE

Junior Bo Carlson didn’t suit up for the Spartans in Friday night’s game after breaking his throwing hand during practice this week. Senior Tyson Brendt stepped in for Carlson. He had some good moments and some rocky moments.

He completed 23 of 39 passes for 229 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.

Sumner also missed some chances early on in the game. Notably, in the second quarter, when the Puyallup punter mishandled a snap. It looked like an opportunity for a blocked punt, but the punter escaped the pressure and extended the play for a first down. Puyallup went on to score that drive on a Ziere Ford 1-yard touchdown run, extending its lead to 14-3.

THE GAME WE’VE BEEN WAITING FOR IS NEXT WEEK

This is the one we’ve had circled on our calendars: Graham-Kapowsin vs. Puyallup. Anything is possible, but it’s difficult to imagine a lopsided score in favor of either team. It’s most likely going to be a close game and could well decide the league title, even if that honor won’t be quite as meaningful this season.

“It’s going to be physical,” Holcomb said. “They’re going to be well coached. They’ve got some dogs on the defense. So it’s going to be a tough game. We’re going to have to come with our A-game, be sharped, be focused.”

Jeffer called the upcoming matchup a likely “slobber-knocker.” Both teams offensive and defensive lines are among the best in the state. Both teams have strong running games and quarterback play. Slobber-knocker, slugfest, whatever you want to call it — it’s going to be fun, and it’s going to be physical.

“I’ve got a lot of friends over there, it’s a great program,” Dwyer said. “One of my favorite games of the year, obviously. Last year, we couldn’t come out on top. This year, it’ll be a different story, I’m hoping.”