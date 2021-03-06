Mercer, Wofford meet in SoCon quarters

Mercer (16-10, 9-9) vs. No. 2 seed Wofford (15-8, 12-5)

Southern Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Harrah's Cherokee Center, Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercer is set to meet Wofford in the quarterfinals of the SoCon tournament. Wofford won both of the regular season matchups earlier this season. The teams last met on Jan. 30, when the Terriers shot 50 percent from the field and went 4 for 4 from the free throw line en route to a three-point victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Mercer's Felipe Haase, Ross Cummings and Jeff Gary have collectively accounted for 42 percent of the team's scoring this season, including 38 percent of all Bears points over the last five games.FELIPE IS A FORCE: Haase has connected on 39.4 percent of the 132 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 15 of 32 over his last five games. He's also made 68.8 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Mercer is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 69 points and 16-4 when scoring at least 69.

UNBEATEN WHEN: The Terriers are 9-0 when holding opponents to 41 percent or worse from the field, and 6-8 when opponents shoot better than that. The Bears are 8-0 when they make 11 or more 3-pointers and 8-10 when the team hits fewer than 11 from long range.

RECENT GAMES: Mercer has scored 75.4 points and allowed 68.6 points over its last five games. Wofford has managed 70 points and given up 69 over its last five.

