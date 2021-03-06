CS Fullerton seeks revenge on UC San Diego

Cal State Fullerton (6-8, 5-8) vs. UC San Diego (6-10, 3-10)

RIMAC, San Diego; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal State Fullerton seeks revenge on UC San Diego after dropping the first matchup in San Diego. The teams last faced each other on March 5, when the Tritons outshot Cal State Fullerton 52.3 percent to 49.2 percent and made nine more 3-pointers en route to the 89-85 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: UC San Diego has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Gabe Hadley, Hugh Baxter, Mikey Howell and Jake Killingsworth have combined to account for 52 percent of the team's scoring this year and 48 percent of all Tritons points over the last five games.MIGHTY MADDOX JR.: Tray Maddox Jr. has connected on 42 percent of the 81 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 13 of 28 over the last five games. He's also made 64.6 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: UC San Diego is 0-9 this year when it scores 71 points or fewer and 6-1 when it scores at least 72.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Tritons have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Titans. UC San Diego has 55 assists on 78 field goals (70.5 percent) over its previous three matchups while Cal State Fullerton has assists on 41 of 80 field goals (51.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: UC San Diego as a collective unit has made 11.1 3-pointers per game this season, which is third-best among Division I teams. The Tritons have averaged 12.4 3-pointers per game over their last five games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25