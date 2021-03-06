Sports

American Daryl Dike scores 3rd goal during loan to Barnsley

American forward Daryl Dike scored his third goal for Barnsley, a right-footed shot from just inside the penalty area that curled past goalkeeper Neil Etheridge in the 49th minute for a 1-0 win over Birmingham on Saturday in England's second tier League Championship.

Dike, 20, is on loan from Orlando in Major League Soccer. Dike debuted for Barnsley on Feb. 1 after he was obtained on a loan for the rest of the season.

Barnsley extended its league winning streak to seven and its league unbeaten streak to nine. Barnsley moved into sixth place — the final playoff berth — with 57 points, one more than Bournemouth.

