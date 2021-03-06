Krutwig leads No. 22 Loyola Chicago past Indiana State 65-49

Loyola of Chicago head coach Porter Moser is seen on the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana State in the semifinal round of the Missouri Valley Conference men's tournament Saturday, March 6, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) AP

Cameron Krutwig had 18 points and 11 rebounds, and No. 22 Loyola Chicago beat Indiana State 65-49 on Saturday to advance to the Missouri Valley Conference tournament final.

Krutwig also had four assists and blocked three shots. Fellow senior Lucas Williamson scored 14 points for the Ramblers (23-4), and Keith Clemons had 12.

Indiana State (15-10) shot 38.5% (20 for 52) from the field. Jake LaRavia scored 13 points, and Tyreke Key had 11.

The Sycamores were one of two teams to beat top-seeded Loyola in conference play with a 76-71 win at home on Jan. 10. But they fell behind early in this one and never caught up.

Braden Norris set the tone by hitting three 3-pointers in the first 10 minutes. The Ramblers led 42-28 at halftime.

DYNAMIC DUO

It was the 96th win at Loyola for Krutwig and Williamson, who continue to build on their record as the winningest four-year players in school history.

BIG PICTURE

Indiana State: Coach Greg Lansing has 181 wins with the Sycamores, leaving him one behind Duane Klueh's school record.

Loyola Chicago: The Ramblers set the tone again with suffocating defense. Loyola has not allowed more than 54 points in each of its past six wins in the conference tournament.

UP NEXT

Loyola Chicago faces the winner of the Missouri State-Drake semifinal on Sunday.