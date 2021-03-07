UNCG meets ETSU in SoCon semis

East Tennessee State (13-11, 9-7) vs. UNC Greensboro (19-8, 14-5)

Southern Conference Tourney Semifinals, Harrah's Cherokee Center, Asheville, North Carolina; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State is set to take on UNC Greensboro with a spot in the SoCon championship game up for grabs. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last played each other on Feb. 27, when the Spartans outshot East Tennessee State 45.3 percent to 38.7 percent and had six fewer turnovers on their way to an 11-point victory.

SUPER SENIORS: East Tennessee State has relied heavily on its seniors. Ledarrius Brewer, Damari Monsanto, David Sloan and Silas Adheke have collectively accounted for 63 percent of the team's scoring this year and 79 percent of all Buccaneers points over the team's last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Isaiah Miller has either made or assisted on 54 percent of all UNC Greensboro field goals over the last three games. Miller has accounted for 32 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Buccaneers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Spartans. UNC Greensboro has 35 assists on 87 field goals (40.2 percent) across its previous three outings while East Tennessee State has assists on 37 of 70 field goals (52.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: UNC Greensboro has committed a turnover on just 16.1 percent of its possessions this season, which is the top percentage among all SoCon teams. The Spartans have turned the ball over only 11.3 times per game this season.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25