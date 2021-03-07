New Mexico State rallies past Dixie State 35-29 with late TD

Jonah Johnson rushed for two first downs to keep a final drive alive and Juwan Price scored the winning touchdown from 13 yards out as New Mexico State won a see-saw battle with Division I newcomer Dixie State 35-29 on Sunday.

Price took a handoff straight up the middle, finishing with 165 yards on 20 carries for the Aggies (1-1). Johnson finished with 171 yards passing and picked up 28 of his 53-yards rushing on the game-winning drive.

Where New Mexico State may have been thunder, pounding out 329 yards on the ground, Dixie State (1-1) was lightning, coming from eight points down into a 29-29 tie in a single play from scrimmage.

Kody Winstead hooked up with running back Quali Conley for a 75-yard touchdown, taking a shotgun snap and lofting an over-the-shoulder pass to Conley at the 50. He ran untouched to the end zone. Thanks to a pass interference penalty, the Trailblazers had two whacks at making the two-point conversion to tie.

Winstead threw for a career-high 352 yards with a pair of touchdowns and threw at least one pass to nine different receivers. Conley led with 98 yards on four catches, Jalen Powell had five catches for 97 yards. Conley also rushed for 95 yards and a touchdown.

The victory ends New Mexico State's brief spring season.