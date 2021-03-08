UNCG meets Mercer in SoCon finals

Mercer (18-10, 11-9) vs. UNC Greensboro (20-8, 15-5)

Southern Conference Tourney Championship, Harrah's Cherokee Center, Asheville, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercer is set to meet UNC Greensboro in the Championship of the SoCon tourney. UNC Greensboro swept the two-game regular season series. The teams last played on Feb. 13, when the Spartans shot 45.5 percent from the field en route to the three-point victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Mercer's Felipe Haase, Ross Cummings and Jeff Gary have combined to score 42 percent of the team's points this season and have accounted for 41 percent of all Bears scoring over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Isaiah Miller has either made or assisted on 52 percent of all UNC Greensboro field goals over the last three games. Miller has accounted for 30 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Bears have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Spartans. UNC Greensboro has 37 assists on 85 field goals (43.5 percent) across its previous three games while Mercer has assists on 43 of 87 field goals (49.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The UNC Greensboro offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.8 percent of its possessions, which is the 26th-lowest rate in the country. The Mercer defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.2 percent of all possessions (ranked 283rd among Division I teams).

