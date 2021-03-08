Sports
Kreuser leads N. Dakota St. past S. Dakota 79-75 in Summit
Rocky Kreuser had 20 points as third-seeded North Dakota State narrowly beat second-seeded South Dakota 79-75 in the Summit League Conference Tourney semifinals on Monday night.
The Bison will face fourth-seeded Oral Roberts in Tuesday's championship game.
Kreuser made 10 of 11 free throws. He added nine rebounds.
Sam Griesel had 16 points for North Dakota State (15-11). Tyree Eady added 14 points and six rebounds.
Stanley Umude had 23 points and nine rebounds for the Coyotes (14-11). Xavier Fuller added 19 points. Tasos Kamateros had 14 points.
