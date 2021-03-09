Beal and the Wizards face the Grizzlies

Washington Wizards (14-20, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (16-16, 10th in the Western Conference)

Memphis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards visit the Memphis Grizzlies. Beal is first in the NBA averaging 32.9 points per game.

The Grizzlies are 7-11 in home games. Memphis is sixth in the Western Conference at limiting opponent scoring, allowing only 110.8 points while holding opponents to 47.1% shooting.

The Wizards have gone 7-10 away from home. Washington is 4-10 against opponents under .500.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Grizzlies won 125-111 in the last meeting on March 2. Ja Morant led Memphis with 35 points, and Russell Westbrook led Washington with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Morant leads the Grizzlies with 7.7 assists and scores 19.8 points per game. Kyle Anderson is averaging 11.1 points and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Westbrook leads the Wizards with 9.7 rebounds and averages 20.3 points. Beal is averaging 5.2 assists and 32.9 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 112.3 points, 46.6 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 10.9 steals and three blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.2 points on 46.4% shooting.

Wizards: 7-3, averaging 120.2 points, 44.4 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.2 points on 47.0% shooting.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Jaren Jackson Jr.: out (knee), Grayson Allen: day to day (concussion protocol).

Wizards: Ish Smith: out (quad), Thomas Bryant: out for season (left knee).