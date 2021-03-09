Cal faces Stanford in Pac-12 tourney

No. 11 seed Cal (8-19, 3-18) vs. No. 6 seed Stanford (14-12, 10-10)

Pac-12 Conference Tournament First Round, T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal and Stanford are set to do battle in the first round of the Pac-12 tournament. Stanford won both of the regular season matchups earlier this season. The teams last played each other on Feb. 7, when the Cardinal shot 58.3 percent from the field while limiting Cal to just 37.7 percent en route to a six-point victory.

SENIOR STUDS: Cal's Grant Anticevich, Ryan Betley and Makale Foreman have combined to score 36 percent of the team's points this season, including 46 percent of all Golden Bears scoring over the last five games.MIGHTY MATT: Matt Bradley has connected on 36 percent of the 100 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 5 of 18 over his last five games. He's also made 81.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Golden Bears have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Cardinal. Stanford has 31 assists on 67 field goals (46.3 percent) over its past three outings while Cal has assists on 28 of 59 field goals (47.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Stanford is rated second in the Pac-12 with an average of 70.1 possessions per game.

