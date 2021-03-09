Coleman scores, lifts Lightning to 4-3 OT win over Red Wings

Fans sit socially distanced during the second period of an NHL hockey game between the Detroit Red Wings and Tampa Bay Lightning, Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) AP

Blake Coleman scored 2:17 into overtime, giving the Tampa Bay Lightning a 4-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night.

Coleman's goal was set up by Tyler Johnson, who also scored, on a 2-on-1 rush to extend the defending Stanley Cup champions season-high point streak to nine games.

Detroit's Dylan Larkin had a tiebreaking goal midway through the second period, and the rebuilding team kept the lead against the NHL power for 20-plus minutes. Erik Cernak pulled Tampa Bay into a 3-all tie 9:40 into the third.

Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 20 shots for the Central Division-leading Lightning. Thomas Greiss made 25 saves for the last-place Red Wings.

Detroit's Adam Erne scored the first goal, 3:04 into the game, taking advantage of Steven Stamkos getting called for high sticking. Brayden Point made it 1-all late in the first period on a power play and Johnson scored 35 seconds later to give the Lightning a 2-1 lead that they couldn't keep.

Tampa Bay outshot the Red Wings 13-6 in the first period and flipped the advantage with more aggressive play in the second, outshooting the visitors 12-6.

The Red Wings tied it midway through the second on Patrik Nemeth's one-timer from above the left circle and Larkin's wrist shot that beat Vasilevskiy's blocker. Cernak slipped a shot from the middle of the right circle between Greiss's pads for his first goal of the season after assisting on a go-ahead goal in the first period.

The Lightning are 4-0-1 on their season-most six-game road trip.

Detroit lost its previous games in regulation by a combined score of 16-4.

FANS IN THE STANDS

The Red Wings welcomed the general public to buy tickets for the first time this season, taking advantage of a new executive order that allows them to have 750 people attend games.

WELCOME BACK

Tampa Bay's blue line was bolstered with the presence of Cernak (upper body) and Jan Rutta (lower body) from injuries. Cernak took a hit to the head from Chicago defenseman Connor Murphy on Sunday. Rutta had missed two games.

TOOTING HORN

Little Caesars Arena, built in 2017 as part of a project that cost more than $1 billion, had issues with its state-of-the-art sound system in the opening period.

The horn sounded for the first of many times in the first period when Tampa Bay was on a power play, which was stopped after 30 seconds while the officials tried to address the issue. The horn went off several more times during the opening period, and it happened so often that the puck didn't stop as players got used to it.

THE CHAMPS

The Lightning announced Tuesday that its Stanley Cup banner will be raised to the rafters on Saturday night, when fans will be able to attend their game against Nashville. Fans were unable to attend the season-opening game on Jan. 13, when the banner was to be hoisted to the top of the team's arena.

UP NEXT

Detroit hosts Tampa Bay on Thursday night in the third of eight scheduled games.