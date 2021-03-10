Top North Division teams square off in Maple Leafs-Jets matchup

Winnipeg Jets (16-8-1, second in the North Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (18-7-2, first in the North Division)

Toronto; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The top two teams in the North Division face off when the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Winnipeg Jets.

The Maple Leafs have gone 18-7-2 against division opponents. Toronto is fifth in the Nhl with 30.5 shots per game and is averaging 3.4 goals.

The Jets are 16-8-1 against opponents in the North Division. Winnipeg is fifth in the Nhl averaging 5.9 assists per game, led by Mark Scheifele with 0.9.

The teams square off for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Auston Matthews leads the Maple Leafs with 20 goals, adding 13 assists and recording 33 points. William Nylander has six goals over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Scheifele leads the Jets with 23 total assists and has 34 points. Blake Wheeler has two goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 6-4-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 6.2 assists, 2.3 penalties and 5.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .925 save percentage.

Jets: 7-3-0, averaging three goals, five assists, 2.8 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Jack Campbell: day to day (lower body), Rasmus Sandin: out (foot).

Jets: Nathan Beaulieu: day to day (upper body).