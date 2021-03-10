Top scorers meet in Los Angeles-Golden State matchup

Golden State Warriors (19-18, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (24-14, fourth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two of the league's best scorers, Kawhi Leonard and Stephen Curry, meet when Los Angeles and Golden State face off. Leonard is 10th in the NBA averaging 26.6 points per game and Curry is fourth in the league averaging 29.7 points per game.

The Clippers are 14-7 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is the top team in the Western Conference shooting 41.9% from downtown, led by Marcus Morris shooting 46.4% from 3-point range.

The Warriors are 9-10 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State is the NBA leader with 27.8 assists per game led by Draymond Green averaging 8.6.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Warriors won 115-105 in the last matchup on Jan. 8. Curry led Golden State with 38 points, and Paul George led LA with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leonard is shooting 51.1% and averaging 26.6 points. Reggie Jackson is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers and 9.5 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Curry has shot 47.8% and is averaging 29.7 points for the Warriors. Andrew Wiggins is averaging 3.9 rebounds and 15.4 points per game over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 4-6, averaging 112.2 points, 44.6 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.4 points on 47.6% shooting.

Warriors: 5-5, averaging 111.9 points, 41.7 rebounds, 29.6 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.5 points on 45.4% shooting.

INJURIES: Clippers: Marcus Morris: day to day (concussion), Patrick Patterson: day to day (personal), Paul George: day to day (dizziness).

Warriors: Kelly Oubre Jr.: day to day (wrist), Draymond Green: day to day (ankle), Marquese Chriss: out for season (leg), Klay Thompson: out for season (right achilles).