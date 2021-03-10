Rice, Marshall meet in CUSA 2nd round

Rice (14-12, 7-10) vs. No. 3 seed Marshall (15-6, 9-5)

Conference USA Conference Tourney Second Round, Ford Center at The Star, Frisco, Texas; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rice and Marshall are prepared to match up in the second round of the CUSA tourney. Marshall earned a 75-66 win over Charlotte on Saturday, while Rice won 61-52 against Southern Miss on Tuesday.

SENIOR STUDS: Marshall's Jarrod West, Jannson Williams and Mikel Beyers have combined to account for 36 percent of the team's scoring this season and have scored 34 percent of all Thundering Herd points over the last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Andrew Taylor has made or assisted on 41 percent of all Marshall field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 22 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: The Thundering Herd are 12-0 when holding opponents to 44.3 percent or worse from the field, and 3-6 when opponents shoot better than that. The Owls are 5-0 when recording at least 14 offensive rebounds and 9-12 when they fall short of that total.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Owls have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Herd. Marshall has an assist on 35 of 83 field goals (42.2 percent) across its previous three contests while Rice has assists on 40 of 71 field goals (56.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Marshall offense has scored 80.5 points per game this season, ranking the Thundering Herd 19th nationally. The Rice defense has allowed 73.9 points per game to opponents (ranked 246th).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25