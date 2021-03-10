Texas faces Texas Tech in Big 12 quarters

No. 6 seed Texas Tech (17-9, 9-8) vs. No. 3 seed Texas (17-7, 11-6)

Big 12 Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A spot in the Big 12 semifinals is on the line as Texas Tech and Texas prepare to face off. Texas Tech won both of the regular season matchups earlier this season. The teams last played on Feb. 27, when the Red Raiders shot 44 percent from the field while limiting Texas to just 34.7 percent on the way to a nine-point victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: Texas' Andrew Jones, Matt Coleman III and Jericho Sims have collectively scored 47 percent of the team's points this season, including 45 percent of all Longhorns scoring over the last five games.MIGHTY MAC: Mac McClung has connected on 33.6 percent of the 128 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 5 of 16 over his last five games. He's also made 81.5 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Red Raiders have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Longhorns. Texas has 45 assists on 82 field goals (54.9 percent) over its previous three contests while Texas Tech has assists on 48 of 85 field goals (56.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The disruptive Texas Tech defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 23.7 percent of all possessions, the 15th-best rate in the nation. Texas has a forced-turnover percentage of only 17.9 percent through 24 games (ranking the Longhorns 256th among Division I teams).

