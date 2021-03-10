Rutgers meets Indiana in Big Ten 2nd round

No. 10 seed Indiana (12-14, 7-12) vs. No. 7 seed Rutgers (14-10, 10-10)

Big Ten Tourney Second Round, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana is set to face Rutgers in the second round of the Big Ten tournament. Rutgers swept the two-game regular season series. The teams last played each other on Feb. 24, when the Scarlet Knights shot 49.2 percent from the field while limiting Indiana to just 36.1 percent on their way to the 11-point victory.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Rutgers' Ron Harper Jr. has averaged 15.3 points and 5.9 rebounds while Jacob Young has put up 14.5 points. For the Hoosiers, Trayce Jackson-Davis has averaged 19.1 points and nine rebounds while Race Thompson has put up 9.3 points and 6.2 rebounds.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Young has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Rutgers field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 18 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Indiana is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 60 points and 12-8 when scoring at least 60.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Scarlet Knights have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Hoosiers. Rutgers has an assist on 42 of 79 field goals (53.2 percent) across its past three contests while Indiana has assists on 30 of 58 field goals (51.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Indiana has attempted the ninth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Hoosiers have averaged 23.5 free throws per game, but that figure has slipped to 21.2 over their five-game losing streak.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25