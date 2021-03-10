Wednesday’s Sports in Brief

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Kansas athletic director Jeff Long resigned less than two days after the school mutually parted with Les Miles amid sexual misconduct allegations dating to the football coach’s time at LSU and one day after Long vowed he would lead the Jayhawks’ search for a replacement.

Kurt Watson will serve as the interim athletic director as the school searches for both an AD and football coach.

Kansas chancellor Douglas Girod said he would lead the search for a new athletic director, and that person will take control of the football coaching search.

Long’s dismissal came a day after he vowed to lead the search for Miles’ successor, a move that drew significant backlash from Kansas alumni. It was Long who had hired Miles, his friend of more than 30 years, despite questions that ultimately led to his firing in disgrace Monday night.

The move also comes as the Jayhawks’ storied men’s basketball program, which is awaiting the decision of an independent arbitrator on what could be severe NCAA sanctions for rules violations, prepares to open the Big 12 Tournament on Thursday with the NCAA Tournament on tap next week.

BASEBALL

The Texas Rangers are on track to become the first team in Major League Baseball or any major U.S.-based sports league to have a full-capacity crowd since the coronavirus pandemic started altering the sports landscape a year ago.

On the same day Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s order took effect allowing businesses in the state to operate at 100% capacity, Rangers CEO Neil Leibman said Wednesday that the team hopes to be at that for the April 5 opener against the Toronto Blue Jays.

“We’re very confident we won’t be a super-spreader event,” said Leibman, who is also the team’s president of business operations. “With all the protocols that we’re following, we’ll be extremely responsible and provide a very comfortable environment for somebody to enjoy the game without worrying we’re going to be a spreader event.”

The pandemic could still alter the team’s intent to host a capacity crowd at the 40,518-seat Globe Life Field, which the Rangers opened last year without fans in the stands. Local officials are still able to impose “mitigation strategies,” such as reduced capacity, if virus hospitalizations exceed 15% of all hospital capacity in their region over certain periods.

COLLEGE SPORTS

More than 500 college athletes have signed a letter to the NCAA Board of Governors asking the organization to refuse to schedule championships in states that have banned transgender participation in sports.

The move follows a wave of legislative efforts across the country aimed at transgender athletes. Idaho banned transgender women from taking part in women’s and girls’ sports last year, although that law has been challenged in court. State legislatures in North Dakota and Mississippi have recently passed similar measures.

The letter to the NCAA asks the board to uphold the organization’s nondiscrimination policy, citing the decision to move championships out of North Carolina in 2016 in response to House Bill 2, which legislated transgender use of public restrooms.

The NCAA has had policies in place since 2011 that allow for transgender participation in sports.

PRO BASKETBALL

MIAMI (AP) — Meyers Leonard’s coach and Miami Heat teammates offered no excuse for his use of an anti-Semitic slur while livestreaming a video game earlier this week, nor did they make any effort to hide their disappointment in him in their first public comments about the incident.

“He said something that was extremely distasteful and hurtful,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “And we’re left with the aftermath of that.”

Leonard’s use of the slur began circulating widely on social media Tuesday afternoon. Within a few hours, he apologized, the NBA opened an investigation and the Heat announced that he will be away from the team indefinitely.

His season was already over because of a shoulder injury; it’s not a stretch to say his Heat tenure may be over as well.

DALLAS (AP) — LaMarcus Aldridge has played his final game for the San Antonio Spurs, with coach Gregg Popovich announcing that the team and the seven-time All-Star have mutually agreed to seek opportunities for him elsewhere.

The Spurs will try to trade Aldridge before the March 25 deadline. If no trades are worked out, the team could simply buy Aldridge out and let him sign elsewhere as a free agent.

The 35-year-old Aldridge was in his sixth season with the Spurs after playing his first nine NBA seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2006 draft played in 21 games this season, averaging 13.7 points and 4.5 rebounds in 25.9 minutes — a career low in rebounds and his fewest points and minutes since he was a rookie.

PRO FOOTBALL

The NFL’s salary cap will be $182.5 million per team in the upcoming season, a drop of 8% from 2020.

The league’s loss of revenues due to the coronavirus pandemic caused the first decrease in the cap since 2011, which followed an uncapped season.

Free agency begins next Wednesday, though the “legal tampering” period starts Monday.

The NFL is close to agreement on extensions of its broadcast contracts, but those deals will not affect the 2021 season.

IDITAROD

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A veteran Iditarod musher was removed from the race after he tested positive for the coronavirus, organizers said.

Gunnar Johnson, 52, of Duluth, Minnesota, was withdrawn from the event at the McGrath, Alaska, checkpoint, the organizers said in a news release.

Iditarod Race Marshal Mark Nordman, working with epidemiologist Dr. Jodie Guest, made the decision to remove Johnson, who is asymptomatic, based on the rules set in the race’s COVID-19 mitigation plan.

Johnson is incredibly disappointed and felt his dog team looked great, the organizers said. Johnson had 14 dogs racing with him.