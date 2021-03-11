Minnesota takes on Arizona, looks for 6th straight home win

Arizona Coyotes (12-10-4, fifth in the West Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (15-8-1, third in the West Division)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota hosts Arizona trying to extend its five-game home winning streak.

The Wild have gone 15-8-1 against division opponents. Minnesota has allowed 13 power-play goals, killing 84.3% of opponent chances.

The Coyotes are 12-10-4 against division opponents. Arizona has allowed 15 power-play goals, killing 83.3% of opponent opportunities.

Arizona beat Minnesota 5-2 in the last meeting between these teams on March 6. Tyler Pitlick scored two goals for the Coyotes in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kirill Kaprizov has 20 total points for the Wild, seven goals and 13 assists. Marcus Foligno has five goals over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Conor Garland has 22 total points while scoring eight goals and totaling 14 assists for the Coyotes. Clayton Keller has seven assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 7-2-1, averaging 3.7 goals, six assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

Coyotes: 5-4-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.7 assists, 4.3 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

INJURIES: Wild: Ryan Hartman: day to day (lower body).

Coyotes: Darcy Kuemper: out (undisclosed).