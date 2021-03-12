Calgary hosts Montreal after Leivo’s 2-goal game

Montreal Canadiens (12-7-7, fourth in the North Division) vs. Calgary Flames (12-12-3, fifth in the North Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens visit Calgary after Josh Leivo scored two goals in the Flames' 2-1 win against the Canadiens.

The Flames are 12-12-3 against division opponents. Calgary has converted on 20.4% of power-play opportunities, scoring 20 power-play goals.

The Canadiens are 12-7-7 against the rest of their division. Montreal leads the Nhl with seven shorthanded goals, led by Tyler Toffoli with two.

The teams meet for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnny Gaudreau leads the Flames with 23 points, scoring 11 goals and collecting 12 assists. Matthew Tkachuk has nine assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.

Jonathan Drouin leads the Canadiens with 15 total assists and has 17 points. Tomas Tatar has six assists over the last 10 games for Montreal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 4-4-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.5 assists, 4.3 penalties and 10.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with an .894 save percentage.

Canadiens: 3-2-5, averaging three goals, 5.2 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .918 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flames: Joakim Nordstrom: day to day (lower body).

Canadiens: Ben Chiarot: day to day (hand).