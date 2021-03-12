Orlando faces San Antonio, seeks to break 6-game slide

Orlando Magic (13-24, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (18-15, seventh in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando comes into the matchup against San Antonio as losers of six straight games.

The Spurs are 9-10 in home games. San Antonio has an 8-4 record against teams under .500.

The Magic are 5-12 on the road. Orlando ranks third in the league with 46.7 rebounds per game. Nikola Vucevic paces the Magic with 11.7.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dejounte Murray is averaging 15.6 points, seven rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Spurs. Patty Mills is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers and 12.7 points over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

Vucevic leads the Magic averaging 24.6 points while adding 11.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. Michael Carter-Williams is averaging 5.8 assists and 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 5-5, averaging 109.7 points, 43.1 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.3 points on 45.0% shooting.

Magic: 3-7, averaging 105.9 points, 46.4 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.8 points on 46.2% shooting.

INJURIES: Spurs: Devin Vassell: day to day (health and safety protocols), DeMar DeRozan: out (personal).

Magic: Markelle Fultz: out for season (knee), Jonathan Isaac: out for season (knee), Terrence Ross: out (knee), Cole Anthony: out (rib), James Ennis III: out (calf), Evan Fournier: out (groin).