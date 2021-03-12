Ga. Tech meets Virginia in ACC semis

Georgia Tech (16-8, 12-6) vs. Virginia (18-6, 14-4)

Atlantic Coast Conference Tourney Semifinals, Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, North Carolina; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A ticket to the ACC championship game is ready to be punched as Georgia Tech and Virginia are set to do battle. In the regular season, Virginia won both of the head-to-head matchups. The teams last faced each other on Feb. 10, when the Cavaliers shot 49 percent from the field while holding Georgia Tech to just 36 percent on their way to a 57-49 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Georgia Tech has benefited heavily from its seniors. Moses Wright, Jose Alvarado, Jordan Usher and Bubba Parham have collectively accounted for 67 percent of the team's scoring this year and 65 percent of all Yellow Jackets points over the team's last five games.SOLID SAM: Sam Hauser has connected on 43.4 percent of the 143 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 17 of 40 over the last five games. He's also made 88.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Georgia Tech is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 68 points and 16-3 when scoring at least 68.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Cavs have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Yellow Jackets. Virginia has 40 assists on 75 field goals (53.3 percent) over its previous three games while Georgia Tech has assists on 45 of 86 field goals (52.3 percent) during its past three games.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Virginia has held opposing teams to 60.5 points per game this year, the seventh-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25