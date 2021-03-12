Atlanta goes after ‘nuisance’ nightclubs

Atlanta officials are cracking down on businesses that are connected to violent crime or repeatedly violate city codes.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the effort against so-called nuisance properties focuses on restaurants that operate as nightclubs.

Over NBA All-Star Weekend, a team of police officers and fire department employees visited dozens of bars and clubs to make sure they were complying with COVID-19 orders. They issued warnings and citations and made a couple of arrests, the AJC reported. Atlanta police have an additional 10 ongoing investigations into clubs, Assistant Police Chief Todd Coyt told the City Council’s public safety committee this week, according to the AJC.

The enforcement action follows the creation of a nuisance properties working group by Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms in December.

The city also has other ways to go after offenders. The License Review Board can vote to impose fines or revoke an alcohol license.

City officials can also seek restraining orders to force businesses to close.