Packers need help at cornerback going into free agency

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

GREEN BAY PACKERS (14-4)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: DE Montravius Adams, WR/KR Tavon Austin, LB James Burgess, RB/KR Tyler Ervin, DT Damon “Snacks” Harrison, CB Kevin King, TE Marcedes Lewis, C Corey Linsley, G Lane Taylor, RB Jamaal Williams, DE Billy Winn

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: QB Tim Boyle, S Raven Greene, DE Tyler Lancaster, CB Parry Nickerson, S Will Redmond, CB Chandon Sullivan, TE Robert Tonyan

NEEDS: The Packers need more cornerbacks to complement Pro Bowl selection Jaire Alexander. That situation becomes particularly notable if the Packers lose King, who made 14 starts last season. The Packers’ other needs depend on which of their free agents go elsewhere. The Packers already made one major move by signing Aaron Jones to a four-year, $48 million deal that kept the Pro Bowl running back from leaving via free agency. The Packers have some depth on the offensive line, but would have a tough time replacing Linsley after he delivered an All-Pro season in 2020. The Packers didn’t get much from their return units last season. Green Bay also could use some help on the defensive line. Tight end becomes an issue if Tonyan departs, though he is restricted.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $1 million

