Embiid exits game following awkward landing on leg

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid grimaces after an injury during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Friday, March 12, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) AP

Joel Embiid left the Philadelphia 76ers’ game against the Washington Wizards in the third quarter Friday following a dunk that resulted in an awkward landing on his left leg.

Embiid, in his first game back following a week-long absence due to contact tracing, laid on the ground for more than a minute following the play. Medical staff brought a stretcher briefly onto the court, but Embiid eventually rose to his feet and limped off under his own power.

Philadelphia led Washington 80-60 at the time of Embiid’s exit. The four-time All-Star had scored 23 points through 20 minutes.

Embiid entered Friday averaging 30.2 points and 11.6 rebounds for Philadelphia, which began the day with a half-game lead atop the Eastern Conference.

Embiid missed the Sixers' victory Thursday in the final day of his absence in accordance with the NBA’s health and safety protocols, after an exposure to a barber who tested positive to COVID-19 forced him to miss the All-Star Game.