ACU, Nicholls St. meet in Southland finals

Abilene Christian (22-4, 14-2) vs. Nicholls State (18-6, 15-2)

Southland Conference Tourney Championship, Leonard E. Merrell Center, Katy, Texas; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian and Nicholls State are prepared to square off in the Championship of the Southland tourney. Nicholls State earned an 88-76 win over Northwestern State in its most recent game, while Abilene Christian won easily 93-71 against Lamar in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: Abilene Christian's Kolton Kohl, Reggie Miller and Coryon Mason have combined to score 35 percent of the team's points this season, including 37 percent of all Wildcats scoring over the last five games.GORDON GOOD FROM DEEP: Through 24 games, Nicholls State's Ty Gordon has connected on 34.1 percent of the 176 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also shooting 62 percent from the free throw line this season.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Abilene Christian's Mason has attempted 64 3-pointers and has connected on 39.1 percent of them.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Wildcats have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Colonels. Nicholls State has an assist on 40 of 96 field goals (41.7 percent) over its past three contests while Abilene Christian has assists on 57 of 86 field goals (66.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The sturdy Abilene Christian defense has held opponents to just 61.1 points per game, the eighth-lowest in Division I. Nicholls State has given up an average of 73 points through 24 games (ranked 230th, nationally).

