Sassuolo beats Verona 3-2 in Serie A to boost European hopes

Sassuolo's Hamed Junior Traore celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during a Serie A soccer match between Sassuolo and Verona, at the Mapei stadium, in Reggio Emilia, Italy, Saturday, March 13, 2021. (Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP) AP

Sassuolo boosted its chances of qualifying for the Europa League by beating Hellas Verona 3-2 on Saturday to leapfrog its opponent into eighth place in Serie A.

Manuel Locatelli got Sassuolo off to the perfect start by firing the hosts in front in the fourth minute but Darko Lazović leveled two minutes before halftime.

Filip Đuričić restored Sassuolo’s lead shortly after the break. Federico Dimarco volleyed in another equalizer in the 79th but Hamed Traorè scored what was to prove the winner three minutes later.

It was a tense finale and Verona coach Ivan Jurić was sent off for dissent in the dying minutes.

Sassuolo moved a point above Verona and eight points below sixth-place Napoli.

FIRST-HALF HAT TRICK

Dušan Vlahović scored a first-half hat trick to set Fiorentina on its way to a 4-1 victory at fellow struggler Benevento.

Vlahović scored his first goal with less than eight minutes on the clock, then doubled his tally in the 26th when he tapped in a rebound. The Serbia forward saved his best to last with a sensational curled effort from 25 yards in first-half stoppage time.

Artur Ioniță headed in a consolation for Benevento 11 minutes after the break and the visitors had chances to reduce the deficit still further. But Valentin Eysseric sealed the match in the 75th.

Fiorentina moved three points above Benevento and nine above the drop zone, although it has played three matches more than 18th-place Torino.

Genoa played Udinese later Saturday.