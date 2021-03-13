Sean Monahan scores twice, Flames beat Canadiens 3-1

Montreal Canadiens' Paul Byron, left, slows down Calgary Flames' Sam Bennett during second-period NHL hockey game action in Calgary, Alberta, Saturday, March 13, 2021. (Larry MacDougal/The Canadian Press via AP) AP

Sean Monahan scored twice, Jacob Markstrom made 24 saves and the Calgary Flames beat the Montreal Canadiens 3-1 on Saturday night to sweep the two-game series.

Darryl Sutter coached his second game for the Flames after returning to the team when Geoff Ward was fired March 4.

Mikael Backlund also scored for Calgary. The Flames improved to 13-12-3, winning consecutive games for the first time in a month.

Jeff Petry scored for Montreal, and Carey Price stopped 33 shots. The Canadiens are 12-8-7, going 3-3-3 since Dominique Ducharme took over for the fired Claude Julien.

The Flames won the opener 2-1 on Thursday night.

UP NEXT

Canadiens: At Winnipeg on Monday and Wednesday nights.

Flames: Host Edmonton on Monday and Wednesday nights.