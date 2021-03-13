Duncan’s 4 TD passes help Tarleton St. beat Dixie St. 37-15

Steven Duncan threw four touchdown passes, Tariq Bitson had 12 receptions for 202 yards and two TDs, and Tarleton State beat Dixie State 37-15 on Saturday night.

Duncan was 23-of-33 passing for 347 yards with no interceptions and no sacks. He hit Dray Roberson for a 21-yard score to open the scoring midway through the first quarter and connected with Marvin Landy for a 6-yard touchdown to make it 34-3 early in the fourth quarter.

Tarleton State (3-2) avenged a 26-14 loss to the Trailblazers (1-2) on Feb. 27.

Dixie State backup quarterback Kobe Tracy threw two touchdown passes, including a 49-yarder, to David Fisher. Tracy came on late in the third quarter and finished 6-of-17 passing for 123 yards with no interceptions.

It was Dixie State's first home game since beginning its transition to Division I FCS last July. Originally a junior college program, the Trailblazers moved to D-II in 2006.