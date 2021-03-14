Marner and the Maple Leafs visit the Senators

Toronto Maple Leafs (19-8-2, first in the North Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (9-20-1, seventh in the North Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Mitchell Marner leads Toronto into a matchup against Ottawa. He currently ranks fourth in the NHL with 38 points, scoring 11 goals and totaling 27 assists.

The Senators are 9-20-1 against North Division teams. Ottawa averages 10.0 penalty minutes per game, the fourth-most in the Nhl. Erik Gudbranson leads the team serving 45 total minutes.

The Maple Leafs are 19-8-2 against North Division teams. Toronto is fifth in the Nhl averaging 3.4 goals per game, led by Auston Matthews with 21.

In their last meeting on Feb. 18, Toronto won 7-3. Matthews scored a team-high two goals for the Maple Leafs in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas Chabot leads the Senators with 20 points, scoring four goals and registering 16 assists. Drake Batherson has five goals over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

T.J. Brodie leads the Maple Leafs with a plus-13 in 29 games this season. Marner has six assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 4-6-0, averaging three goals, 4.7 assists, 4.1 penalties and 10.6 penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game with an .881 save percentage.

Maple Leafs: 5-5-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.9 assists, 2.6 penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while allowing 2.4 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

INJURIES: Senators: Ryan Dzingel: day to day (lower body), Marcus Hogberg: out (undisclosed), Colin White: day to day (lower body).

Maple Leafs: Rasmus Sandin: out (foot).