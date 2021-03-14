Calgary hosts Edmonton after Monahan’s 2-goal game

Edmonton Oilers (18-12-0, third in the North Division) vs. Calgary Flames (13-12-3, fifth in the North Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Monday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers visit Calgary after Sean Monahan scored two goals in the Flames' 3-1 victory against the Canadiens.

The Flames are 13-12-3 against the rest of their division. Calgary has given up 18 power-play goals, killing 80.6% of opponent chances.

The Oilers are 18-12-0 against the rest of their division. Edmonton ranks sixth in the league averaging 5.8 assists per game, led by Connor McDavid with 1.2.

In their last meeting on March 6, Edmonton won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnny Gaudreau leads the Flames with 11 goals and has 23 points. Matthew Tkachuk has nine assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.

McDavid leads the Oilers with 17 goals and has 52 points. Leon Draisaitl has six goals and nine assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 5-3-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

Oilers: 6-4-0, averaging 2.8 goals, five assists, 3.4 penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flames: Joakim Nordstrom: day to day (lower body).

Oilers: Alex Stalock: out (health protocols), Kris Russell: day to day (lower body), Kyle Turris: day to day (covid protocol), Josh Archibald: day to day (upper body).