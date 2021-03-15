Minnesota takes home win streak into matchup with Arizona

Arizona Coyotes (12-12-4, sixth in the West Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (17-8-1, second in the West Division)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota hosts Arizona trying to continue its seven-game home winning streak.

The Wild are 17-8-1 against division opponents. Minnesota ranks 10th in the Nhl averaging 3.2 goals per game, led by Joel Eriksson Ek with 11.

The Coyotes are 12-12-4 against opponents in the West Division. Arizona has scored 18 power-play goals, converting on 19.1% of chances.

The teams meet for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eriksson Ek leads the Wild with 11 goals and has 16 points. Kirill Kaprizov has six goals over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Conor Garland has 22 total points while scoring eight goals and totaling 14 assists for the Coyotes. Tyler Pitlick has four goals over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 7-2-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .921 save percentage.

Coyotes: 4-5-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.7 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while allowing three goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

INJURIES: Wild: Marcus Foligno: day to day (leg).

Coyotes: Niklas Hjalmarsson: day to day (upper body), Darcy Kuemper: out (lower body).