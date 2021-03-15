Gobert leads Utah against Boston after 24-28 outing

Utah Jazz (28-10, first in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (20-18, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Utah visits the Boston Celtics after Rudy Gobert's 24-point, 28-rebound outing in the Jazz's 131-119 loss to the Warriors.

The Celtics have gone 12-5 in home games. Boston is ninth in the Eastern Conference with 11.5 fast break points per game led by Jaylen Brown averaging 4.

The Jazz are 12-8 in road games. Utah is second in the league with 48.1 rebounds per game led by Gobert averaging 13.5.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Jazz won 122-108 in the last matchup on Feb. 9. Donovan Mitchell led Utah with 36 points, and Brown led Boston with 33 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayson Tatum is scoring 25.1 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Celtics. Kemba Walker is averaging 18.3 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 37.9% over the last 10 games for Boston.

Mitchell leads the Jazz averaging 24.8 points while adding 4.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game. Gobert is averaging 14.3 rebounds and 15.8 points per game over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 6-4, averaging 117.6 points, 44.5 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.3 points on 45.7% shooting.

Jazz: 5-5, averaging 119.2 points, 46.9 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.4 points on 47.7% shooting.

INJURIES: Celtics: Romeo Langford: out (health and safety protocols).

Jazz: Udoka Azubuike: out (ankle).