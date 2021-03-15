Curry and the Warriors take on the Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers (25-13, third in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (20-19, ninth in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: Lakers -2.5; over/under is 222.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors host the Los Angeles Lakers. Curry ranks fourth in the NBA scoring 29.3 points per game.

The Warriors are 10-11 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State is 12-6 against opponents under .500.

The Lakers have gone 17-8 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is 12-5 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The two teams matchup for the third time this season. The Lakers defeated the Warriors 117-91 in their last meeting on Feb. 28. LeBron James led Los Angeles with 19 points, and Eric Paschall paced Golden State scoring 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Curry is shooting 47.6% and averaging 29.3 points. Draymond Green is averaging 6.8 rebounds and 7.5 points per game over the last 10 games for Golden State.

James leads the Lakers averaging 25.6 points and is adding 7.9 rebounds. Kyle Kuzma is averaging 8.3 rebounds and 13 points per game over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 4-6, averaging 110.5 points, 41.6 rebounds, 28.3 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.4 points on 45.9% shooting.

Lakers: 4-6, averaging 106.5 points, 44.1 rebounds, 22.4 assists, eight steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.1 points on 46.0% shooting.

INJURIES: Warriors: Marquese Chriss: out for season (leg), Klay Thompson: out for season (right achilles).

Lakers: Alex Caruso: out (concussion), Marc Gasol: day to day (health and safety protocols), Anthony Davis: out (achilles), Kostas Antetokounmpo: day to day (health and safety protocols).