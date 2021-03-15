Evgeni Malkin’s milestone, Tristan Jarry’s strong night lifts Penguins past Bruins

Before we look at the Penguins’ 4-1 victory against the Bruins on Monday night, think back to Jan. 18 and the first series of the season against Boston.

Evgeni Malkin was in the midst of a miserable goal-scoring slump. Following a frustrating loss and another pointless night, Malkin was still searching for his first 5-on-5 goal. He proclaimed candidly it was time to “look myself in the mirror.”

It took some time. But Malkin surely likes what he’s seen lately.

Monday night — Malkin’s first meeting with the Bruins since that moment of self-reflection — was another example.

During a two-point night, Malkin tallied a first-period assist and then a critical power play goal for his 1,100th career point. That milestone – coupled with 42 saves from Tristan Jarry and a few “good things happen when you get the puck on net” moments – helped lift the Penguins past the Bruins.

The Penguins and Bruins approached the game from opposite trajectories – and only continued further along those same paths. Boston, the favorite in Vegas to win the East at the start of the season, had won just four times in their previous dozen games entering Monday. Make that four wins in 13 games now. Meanwhile, the Penguins were 12-4 since new general manager Ron Hextal and president of hockey operations Brian Burke were hired on Feb. 9. Make that 13-4 now.

The Penguins have now won six in a row. That resurgence has coincided directly with Malkin’s. Dating back to the beginning of this surge, Malkin has tallied 18 points in 17 games. He’s now riding an eight-game point streak in which he’s registered 12 points (four goals, eight assists).

Putting the puck into the back of the net figured to be a tough challenge against Boston, which entered the game allowing the fifth-fewest goals per game thanks to a structured system and two solid netminders.

Boston goalie Jaroslav Halak entered Monday night’s game fifth in goals-against average (2.07) and tied for the sixth in save percentage (.922). He looked far shakier than those stats would suggest in the first period.

The Bruins were hanging onto a 1-0 lead thanks to a power play goal from Matt Grzelcyk in the closing minutes of the first period. From a tough angle, Penguins winger Evan Rodrigues tossed a non-threatening wrist shot. Halak fumbled the catch. The puck trickled into the net for the tying goal, Rodrigues’ first since Jan. 17. Malkin recorded the secondary assist on the goal for his 1,099th point.

Moments later, another tough-angle shot. Another goal. Off a feed from Jake Guentzel, captain Sidney Crosby ripped a shot from the right circle. Halak again misplayed the shot. He wasn’t quite snug enough against his post to keep the puck out.

Special teams are always a critical part of the game against the Bruins, who until recently were one of the only teams to boast top-10 units on both sides of the special teams battle. However, the Penguins' up-and-down power play cracked through against the NHL's best penalty kill to create Malkin’s milestone. Crosby found Malkin with a seam pass through the Bruins formation. Geno buried it to give the Penguins a 3-1 lead.

As Malkin’s smile flashed across the jumbotron and the public address announcer alerted the fans of the 1,100-point milestone.

Aside from giving Malkin another puck for his collection, the power play illustrated something else. The Penguins want to encourage more movement and positional interchangeability with the man-advantage. That approach was especially evident to produce the goal. Crosby had moved from his typical spot below the goal line to the left flank, while Malkin skated all the way from the left circle, around the net and over to the opposite side to make himself available.

While the Boston netminder was shaky at the start, the Penguins goalie was exceptional, especially late. The Bruins pressed hard in the third period in an attempt to overcome the two-goal deficit.

But Jarry held strong, making a number of athletic saves. Then, Guentzel tacked on the empty netter to settle the score.

With the win, the Penguins improved to 1-1-1 against the Bruins. The two East Division contenders meet again on Tuesday night for the second game of a back-to-back and the fourth of eight total meetings this season.