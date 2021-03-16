Shaquill Griffin latest Seahawks free agent to leave, heading home, signing in Florida

Shaquill Griffin is going home.

And D.J. Reed is the Seahawks’ new man at cornerback.

Griffin has agreed to sign with his home state Jacksonville Jaguars on the second day of free agency. It’s a three-year contract potentially worth up to $44.5 million with $29 million guaranteed for Seattle’s 2019 Pro Bowl cornerback, according to Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic.

Griffin said in January and multiple times before that he wanted to remain with the Seahawks, who selected him in the third round of the 2017 NFL draft. But he knew Seattle had just relatively limited salary-cap space to spend in this free-agent market, with needs at multiple other positions. That includes center, guard, running back, defensive line, edge rusher, tight end—and now cornerback.

“I know at the end of the day, everything is a business,” Griffin said in January.

In free agency, money talks. The Jaguars and 16 other teams have more of it, more buying power in this market, than the Seahawks do.

That—plus coach Pete Carroll’s and general manager John Schneider’s approach for 11 years to wait through the first, expensive wave of free agency to buy cheaper on secondary tiers—are why Seattle as of Tuesday had signed no one and lost Griffin, running back Carlos Hyde and wide receiver Phillip Dorsett. All have agreed to sign with the Jaguars, who now also have former Seahawks offensive coordinators Brian Schottenheimer and Darrell Bevell on Urban Meyer’s new coaching staff.

Griffin’s departure means 2020 surprise D.J. Reed is poised to become a new Seahawks starting cornerback.

The other starter there last season was Quinton Dunbar. He is also a free agent. The team is trying to re-sign him. Dunbar missed six games last season and will be less expensive than Griffin to retain.

