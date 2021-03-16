Sports

Devils captain Nico Hischier sidelined three weeks

The Associated Press

NEWARK, N.J.

New Jersey Devils captain Nico Hischier is expected to miss three weeks following surgery Monday to repair a frontal sinus fracture.

Hischier was injured in a 5-2 loss to the Washington Capitals on Feb. 27, when he was struck in the visor by a deflected puck.

Hischier has scored three points (two goals, one assist) in five games this season. The Swiss center also missed the first 11 games due to a foot injury.

The Devils named Hischier the 12th captain in franchise history earlier this season.

  Comments  

Baseball

Is LeBron James an owner of the Red Sox? An explainer.

Football

David Murphy: NFL free agency has laid bare just how bad the Eagles will be in 2021. They need to embrace a rebuild.

College Sports

Michigan State finds familiarity in unusual NCAA Tournament at Purdue, vs. UCLA

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service